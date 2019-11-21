Here are the best Hearthstone Battleground Heroes by average final rank

Blizzard’s new autobattler, Hearthstone Battlegrounds, puts a unique spin on the genre that allows eight players to compete against each other in an elimination-style match. Now that Battlegrounds has been out long enough, the internet finally has an idea of who the best Heroes are.

At any given time, there will be 24 playable Heroes in Hearthstone Battlegrounds. As new Heroes are introduced, more will be temporarily rotated out to keep that cap at 24.

And now, Hearthstone website Overwolf has a proper ranking of the top few Heroes based on average final rank. The higher you rank out of eight in a game of Battlegrounds, the better.

Image via Overwolf

The top-ranked Hero is Patchwerk, which is unsurprising to anyone who’s frequented Battlegrounds this month. The beefy boy starts off with 60 Health as opposed to 40, giving him much more breathing room during a match.

The Rat King sits at No. 2. This Hero has a passive power that changes every round. Each turn, you’ll be able to give +1/+2 to a Murloc, Mech, Beast, or Demon when you buy them. This gives the Rat King the ability to build some of the most unique comps in the game.

The old God, Yogg, is third on this list. For two coins, Yogg’s Hero Power allows you to hire a random minion in Bob’s Tavern, then give it +1/+1. This is great for the early game because hiring minions usually cost three coins. This gives you more buying power, even if there’s the downside of it being tainted with RNG.

The laziest Mage ever, A. F. Kay, sits at No. 4. Don’t let her carelessness fool you, however. Kay’s Hero Power is one of the weirdest, yet somehow strongest, in the game. When playing as Kay, you’ll skip your first two turns. As a result, you’ll start with a minion from Tavern Tier 3 and Tier 4. This allows the intelligent Kay player to build a team based on some powerful minions early on. Plus, you get two full rotations of pure relaxation.

One of Battlegrounds’ latest Heroes, Brann Bronzebeard, rounds out the top five. Players are likely familiar with Brann thanks to the fact that he’s one of the mascots of the latest expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

In Battlegrounds, Brann has a power that gives a friendly minion +1/+1 after you play a Battlecry minion. Although this will heavily impact your minion choice, it’s worth it because Brann’s power is passive. This means you’ll be able to spend more money on Battlecry minions, ultimately leading to more buffs.