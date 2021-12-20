Hearthstone’s Winter Veil event returns tomorrow

One of the best parts of the holiday season when you’re a gamer is all of the in-game special events.

Hearthstone’s holiday-themed Winter Veil event returns tomorrow.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Starting on Dec. 21, players will be able to begin a new Legendary quest chain that will eventually lead to six free packs in total as part of the event.

The chain will include three unique quests. Completing each quest will earn you a free Fractured in Alterac Valley pack, as well as a free Standard pack. Complete all three quests for six free packs. Card packs aren’t the only goodies coming with Winter Veil, however.

During Winter Veil players will be able to take on two separate seasonal Tavern Brawls. The first of the two will be Gift Exchange. In this Brawl, players periodically receive gift drops throughout the match. The following Wednesday, players will be able to take on the Wacky Waxy Winter Veil Brawl. Winning your first game of Gift Exchange will earn you the Winter Veil Treat card back.

If that isn’t enough free stuff, how about a new Hero skin? Also Starting Dec. 21. players will be able to claim a new Thrall skin for free. The skin features Thrall hanging out with a Magic snowman and will be a wholesome sight as you destroy opponents with Elemental Shaman.

If you feel like spending a little cash, there will also be more Winter Veil-themed cosmetics available in the shop. You can browse all the new celebrations and begin the festivities when Winter Veil goes live tomorrow, Dec. 21.