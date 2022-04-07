Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City theorycrafting streams are now live

This is a chance to see the new cards in action.

If you’ve been eager to see some of the new cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion in action, now is your chance.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City theorycrafting streams are live on Twitch.

It's time to unearth the mysteries of the Sunken City! Scuba suits are on and Twitch drops are live.



Theorycrafting starts now! 📢 https://t.co/zwra1zrXKH pic.twitter.com/Uj9RYGokkx — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) April 7, 2022

Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is less than a week away. That means it’s time to get the juices flowing with regard to what decks you’ll want to play and which cards you’ll want to pull. Thanks to the power of streaming and the generosity of the Hearthstone dev team, you won’t have to dive into the new expansion completely blind.

Right now on Twitch, you can watch a plethora of popular Hearthstone streamers take on the new expansion via the Voyage to the Sunken City theorycrafting event. Personalities like Octavian “Kripp” Moroson, Jeffery “Trump” Shih, Regis Killbin, and more will be live throughout the day playing with decks using cards from the upcoming expansion.

As an added bonus, a plethora of streamers have Twitch drops enabled for Hearthstone, meaning you can earn free in-game rewards by watching. You can earn two free Voyage to the Sunken City card packs by watching streamers with drops enabled. You’ll need to watch two hours for your first pack, then an additional two hours for your second pack.

You’ll be able to head into Hearthstone to test out the new cards for yourself when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.