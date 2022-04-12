Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is now live

Get your snorkel out because it’s time to dive into Hearthstone’s new expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City.

The latest expansion is now officially live and introduces 135 new cards to Standard Hearthstone. Themed around underwater exploration, the expansion introduces a new tribe of minions, the Naga.

Sunken City mode activated! The new expansion starts rolling out now. 🚨



🌊 135 new collectible cards

🌊 New Naga minion type

🌊 Colossal and Dredge keywords

🌊 and much, much more! https://t.co/EGSNg81FHV pic.twitter.com/yD1g8a8N98 — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) April 12, 2022

In addition to the Naga, players will also get to make use of two new keywords: Colossal and Dredge. Colossal minions have extra appendages that are summoned alongside them. For instance, if a minion has Colossal +2, it will enter the battlefield with two additional appendages. These appendages are their own minion and usually have an effect that works synergistically with the main body minion.

Dredge, on the other hand, is a new mechanic that allows players to look at the bottom three cards of their deck and place one on top. This will give players a new way to manipulate their deck and access cards that they otherwise may not have drawn during a game.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City goes live alongside a set rotation, as well as an update to the game’s core set. This time of year is always the most exciting time to get into Hearthstone. If you’ve been itching for some fresh gameplay, now is your chance.

You can head into Hearthstone right now to check out the Voyage to the Sunken City expansion, as well as everything else launching alongside it.