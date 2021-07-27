Hearthstone’s September card back has been revealed

All month long, players have patiently watched as cards from Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, United in Stormwind, have been revealed. But now, players can take a look at a delicious new card back coming during the second month of United in Stormwind’s lifespan.

Blizzard has revealed the Hearthstone ranked reward for the month of September. Suitably titled “Ramen,” this card back appears to show a delicious bowl of the popular Asian dish. Unlike store-bought ramen that many college students consume to avoid starvation, the card back depicts an actual bowl of ramen one might find in a fancy restaurant.

The Ramen card back can be viewed in-game if you want to see its steamy VFX in real-time. Navigate to the “My Collection” tab and then click “card backs.” There, you’ll find a plethora of grayed-out card backs that are unobtainable. Even though the card back is grayed out, you can still click it to see the full in-game image.

To obtain the Ramen card back, you’ll need to win five ranked games during the month of September. Since Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion launches on Aug. 3, by the time September comes around, players should have a decent idea of which decks can be considered meta.

For this reason, you should have no problem net-decking your way to victory for the five-game minimum. Even though September may seem like a long wait, you have to imagine it’s worth it for such a delicious bowl of ramen.

You can check out United in Stormwind when it goes live on Aug. 3. You can earn your Ramen card back starting Sept. 1.