Hearthstone’s Scholomance Inn-vitational offers $100,000 prize pool

Besides prizes for players, there are also Twitch Drops for spectators.

A Hearthstone showmatch tournament will take place later this month, Blizzard announced today.

The Scholomance Inn-vitational, which will be held on Aug. 25, will feature 20 players divided into 10 teams of two. Every player will participate in four rounds of best-of-three matches with a $100,000 prize pool on the line.

The scoring format is as follows:

Each team will prepare four decks using cards from their dual-class pairing and at least 10 Scholomance Academy cards overall.

Each player will independently play through four rounds of best-of-three matches, with each game victory awarding their team one point.

If both players on a team win their match with a 2-0 game score, that team will earn an additional two points.

The final team placements and respective prizing will be determined by the total team point score after all four rounds have been completed.

Observers who watch two hours of Hearthstone on Twitch during the Inn-vitational’s run will obtain one Scholomance Academy pack. If they watch two more hours, they’ll get another free pack. To be awarded these packs, players must make sure to link their Twitch and Battle.net accounts.

Here are the 10 teams and the players paired up together:

School of Tricks

Avelline – Rogue

Thijs – Mage

School of Bones

Dog – Warlock

tylerootd – Priest

School of Light

Trump – Paladin

Brian Kibler – Priest

School of Beasts

RegisKillbin – Hunter

BoarControl – Druid

School of the Hunt

BasarCos – Hunter

Nuj – Demon Hunter

School of Nature

Alliestrasza – Druid

Firebat – Shaman

School of Elements

FenoHS – Mage

Solary – Shaman

School of Honor

Kripp – Warrior

DDaHyoNi – Paladin

School of Blades

Flurry – Rogue

Plag1at – Warrior

School of Fel

RDU – Demon Hunter

Tom60229 – Warlock

The Scholomance Inn-vitational will take place on Aug. 25 from 12pm to 5pm CT.