Hearthstone’s next mini-set is called Wailing Caverns

Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion has been out for nearly two months now. But it looks like our journey in the barrens has taken us to everyone’s favorite low-level dungeon, Wailing Caverns.

In World of Warcraft, the Wailing Caverns is one of the first dungeons players will encounter along their journey to max level. But in Hearthstone, Wailing Caverns will be a new mini-set aimed at spicing up the meta introduced by Forged in the Barrens.

The new Wailing Caverns mini-set will be similar in size and function to the Darkmoon Races mini-set introduced earlier this year. The Wailing Caverns set will act as a companion to the Forged in the Barrens expansion and introduce 35 new cards. Players can earn these cards through Forged in the Barrens packs or buy the entire 66-card set for $14.99 or 2,000 gold.

The 66-card set available for purchase includes four Legendary cards, two copies of an Epic card, two copies of 14 rare cards, and two copies of 16 common cards. Whether you’re trying to complete your collection or just want to take the new cards for a spin, $14.99 for 66 cards seems like a fair price.

In World of Warcraft, the Wailing Caverns is a popular dungeon that Horde players will begin to run around level 17. The dungeon is full of foul creatures who were twisted to evil by tainted Druid Magic. Wailing Caverns is a relatively big dungeon and has a total of nine bosses (including rare spawns). You can expect at least some of those bosses to show up in the Wailing Caverns mini-set as minions in Hearthstone.

You can check out the new Wailing Caverns mini-set for yourself when it goes live on June 3.