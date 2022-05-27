Hearthstone’s next mini-set is called Throne of the Tides

Although Hearthstone players have spent plenty of time under the sea recently thanks to the Voyage to the Sunken City expansion, it looks like the underwater adventure is only beginning.

Hearthstone’s next mini-set is the Throne of the Tides, Blizzard announced today.

Prepare yourselves! The FIGHT OF THE CENTURY is only days away!



🥊 35 brand new cards

🥊 New Colossal minions

🥊 Sunken City Synergies

🥊 And more! https://t.co/M70OdMzpqB pic.twitter.com/1MDgYx9aQS — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) May 27, 2022

Throne of the Tides will introduce 35 new cards to Hearthstone, including new minions that make use of the Voyage to the Sunken City keyword Colossal. These minions have extra appendages that are summoned alongside the body minion in battle.

If you’ve been playing Standard Hearthstone over the past few months, then odds are you’re already acquainted with Colossal minions like Crabatoa and Colaque. Some other mega monsters should now join the fray alongside the upcoming mini-set.

Players will be able to play the new mini-set when it launches worldwide on June 1. The mini-set will include four legendary cards, one epic card, 14 rare cards, and 16 common cards. Since you’ll get playsets of these cards when purchasing the mini-set, the entire set will consist of 66 cards.

Players can purchase the mini-set for $14.99 or 2,000 in-game Gold. If you really want to get fancy, you can purchase an all-gold version of the mini-set for $69.99. You can view the official launch announcement by heading over to the Hearthstone website.

You can take on the Throne of the Tides mini-set when it goes live on June 1.