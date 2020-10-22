Hearthstone’s next expansion is Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, introduces new Corrupt keyword and return of Old Gods

This expansion is bringing new modes at the largest carnival.

Hearthstone’s last expansion of the year is called Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Blizzard announced today.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire is bringing a wealth of new mechanics to Hearthstone and a ton of returning themes, too. The new Corrupt keyword means if you play a more expensive card than the Corrupt card you’re holding in your hand, its corruption bonuses are gained. For returning themes, all four of the Old Gods of World of Warcraft and Hearthstone are returning with new and repurposed effects.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone players can get Silas Darkmoon, a seven-mana 4/4, for free if they log in today after Patch 18.6 goes live. His effect is similar to the return of the recent Carousel Tavern Brawl, leading to potential crazy board swings.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard also revealed Duels, the newest mode coming to Hearthstone, today. In Duels, players will start off by picking a Hero, a corresponding Hero Power, a signature card, and then build a 15-card deck. Afterward, you’ll play against a series of multiple human opponents, similar to a PvP-style Dungeon Run.

Achievements are finally being added to the game, too. They’ll allow players to find easy-to-complete goals, but also off-the-road difficult challenges.

There’s also a new progression system coming to the game in addition to the revamped Hearthstone Tavern Pass. The new progression system will bring in weekly quests on top of the current daily quests, which will allow players to take days off and help make it feel like less of a grind to play the game.

You can collect Silas Darkmoon for free and participate in Duels’ early access by pre-purchasing Madness at the Darkmoon Faire today.