Hearthstone’s next expansion is Fractured in Alterac Valley

If you’ve been curious about what’s next for Hearthstone, look no further. It’s time to take your skills to the frozen north known as Alterac Valley.

Hearthstone’s next expansion will be called Fractured in Alterac Valley and will launch globally on Dec. 7, Blizzard announced today.

The Horde and Alliance cross paths for a mighty clash in the next expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley!



⚔ ʟᴀᴜɴᴄʜᴇs ɢʟᴏʙᴀʟʟʏ ᴅᴇᴄ 𝟽ᴛʜ pic.twitter.com/J2hyZe9S6k — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) November 16, 2021

Hearthstone’s two previous expansions were United in Stormwind and Forged in the Barrens. United in Stormwind was themed heavily around the Alliance, while Forged in the Barrens focused on the Horde.

Based on today’s reveal cinematic, as well as what we know about Alterac Valley from Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, it looks like this expansion will be themed around the faction war. In World of Warcraft, Alterac Valley is one of the most important battlegrounds in the game. Players surge across the frozen mountain attempting to capture the enemy faction’s bases and eventually kill their leader.

Since both previous expansions were themed around an individual faction, it makes sense that the Hearthstone team would want the next one to showcase the might of both the Alliance and the Horde. The cinematic kicks off with an ’80s power metal number that follows clans from the Alliance and Horde as they battle in Alterac Valley.

If the cinematic is any indication, players can expect cards themed around characters who are relevant to Alterac Valley within World of Warcraft’s lore. That means you can expect to see a lot of dwarfs and orcs.

You’ll be able to check out all of the cards coming with Fractured in Alterac Valley when the expansion goes live on Dec. 7.