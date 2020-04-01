Hearthstone’s new ranked system is now live

Last month, Blizzard revealed a ton of information about Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Ashes of Outland. This included the groundwork for a new ranked system that’d be joining the game in April.

Even though Ashes of Outland is still a few days away, you can test out the new ranked system right now.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The idea behind the new system is to allow for more MMR-based matchmaking, as well as to make expressing the skill level of your rank more practical. To achieve this, each player will start at the lowest rank. Similar to games like League of Legends, Hearthstone will be introducing Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond rank tiers.

Players will start at Bronze and earn stars as they win. Every named rank will have 10 numbered ranks within it. Each numbered rank will have three stars. This means you could start a Bronze 10 and eventually work your way up to Bronze one. After winning the required stars at Bronze one, you’ll be promoted to Silver 10. This process continues until you hit Diamond one and are then eligible for a promotion into Legend.

Similar to how Hearthstone ranked has worked in the past, you’ll hit a safety net every five ranks. If you’re Bronze 10 and you make it to Bronze five, you won’t be able to fall below Bronze five. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to earn bonus stars per win based on your performance in the previous month.

This new system will make it easier for players to explain their Hearthstone skill level to fellow players, as well as friends who don’t play the game. Being able to say you’re Platinum five instead of star rank 11 adds more relatable context to the system.

You can take the system for a spin today and then try some fresh decks in ranked when Ashes of Outland drops on April 7.