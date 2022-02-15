The best part of any new Hearthstone expansion or mini-set launch is experiencing its influence over the meta on day one. And today, you can do just that because Hearthstone’s new Onyxia’s Lair mini-set is now live.

For months now, players have taken on Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley. If you’ve been itching for the meta to be shaken up, then look no further. Standard Hearthstone just received 35 new cards, including four powerful Legendaries.

Gather your raid party and flame-resistant gear, we're going down to Onyxia's Lair!



🔥 35 unique cards (66 total)

🔥 Dragons.. and more

🔥 New Golden Mini-Set

🔥 Mini-set launches Feb 15! pic.twitter.com/vvrUj8MstJ — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) February 10, 2022

There are a variety of ways players can purchase the new mini-set. Players can spend $14.99 to obtain the entire 66-card playable set or $69.99 for an all golden version of the set. Luckily, if you’d rather obtain the cards without spending any real money, you can do so by purchasing them for 2,000 in-game gold.

The new mini-set joins Hearthstone as part of Patch 22.4. The breakdown of cards in Onyxia’s Lair is four Legendaries, one Epic card, 14 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. When purchasing the set, you’ll get two copies of everything besides the Legendaries, giving you a playset of each card.

You can head into Hearthstone and take on the Onyxia’s Lair mini-set right now.