Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion is now live

Champions of Azeroth, the wait is finally over. A host of new cards have arrived today with Hearthstone’s latest expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, and it’s time to bust them out at your favorite virtual tavern.

The most exciting time to be a Hearthstone player is during the first few days following the launch of a new expansion. If you join in on the fun later in a season when the meta has already been solved, there isn’t much room for experimentation.

Well, this week, Hearthstone will feel like a week of experimenting in Dr. Boom’s laboratory. Everyone on the Standard ladder will be trying out fresh decks made up of new cards from Fractured in Alterac Valley. If you’ve grown bored of the United in Stormwind meta, then now is the time for your glorious return.

Adventurers, it is officially time:



Fractured in Alterac Valley launches worldwide today!



Hearthstone’s new Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion aims to play off of the faction war-based battleground from World of Warcraft. When logging on for the first time since Fractured in Alterac Valley was announced, players were prompted to choose a faction, Horde or Alliance. After choosing, you’ll get a free card based on which faction you pick.

One thing players can get excited about with regard to this new expansion is the return of Hero cards. These are powerful Legendaries that transform your minion into a completely different character with a new and improved hero power. If you’ve never played in a meta where Hero cards were prominent, you’re in for a treat.

You can head into Hearthstone right now to take on the newest expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley.