Hearthstone’s new expansion, Saviors of Uldum, goes live today

Are you ready to bust open some packs?

It’s almost time to join the League of Explorers as they ride into the desert for Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Saviors of Uldum. The new expansion will go live globally at 12pm CT.

All month long, players have watched new cards get revealed by numerous websites and popular Hearthstone content creators. But now, it’s finally time to stop theorycrafting and start playing. You can expect to see a variety of new and returning mechanics in Saviors of Uldum, including the new keyword, Reborn.

Since Saviors of Uldum takes place in Azeroth’s version of ancient Egypt, it makes sense that a new keyword for the expansion would be inspired by mummies. Minions with Reborn will return to life the first time they’re destroyed, but with only one health remaining.

You’ll also get the chance to check out the new spell type, Plagues. These spells are used by the classes associated with the League of EVIL and are designed to cause mass destruction. Plague spells cause chaos indiscriminately and affect every minion on the board. You can expect to see Plagues used by the Priest, Shaman, Warrior, Warlock, and Rogue classes.

Anyone who’s been around Hearthstone for a bit will be familiar with Quest cards. Quests are Legendary one-cost cards that start in your hand. After you play a Quest, its progress will be tracked on your Hero portrait. After the Quest is complete, you’re rewarded with an awesome new Hero Power.

Saviors of Uldum won’t be receiving a solo adventure until sometime in September, but don’t worry. All of the new archetypes coming with the expansion will be more than enough to keep you busy.

You can sign on to Hearthstone and start busting open Saviors of Uldum packs at 12pm CT. We’ll keep you updated with information regarding the expansion’s solo adventure as it becomes available.