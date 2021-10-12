Hearthstone’s Mercenaries mode is now live

Gather around the fire and prepare to take on Hearthstone like never before. Hearthstone’s new Mercenaries mode is now live.

Originally revealed in August, Mercenaries is a unique spin on the characters and game of Hearthstone. While playing Mercenaries, you’ll operate out of a hub called the village. From the village, you’ll have the opportunity to collect task rewards, view the shop, manage your collection, and set off on bounties.

Time to rally! ⚔✨



Mercenaries starts rolling out now! pic.twitter.com/6JLVov4KvN — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) October 12, 2021

These bounties are the backbone of Hearthstone Mercenaries. Bounties have suggested level values and act as procedurally generated party battles. During these bounties, your party will be made up of characters from your Mercenary collection. During a match, you’ll have control of six Mercenaries, three of which fight at a time.

Just for completing the prologue, players can unlock eight free Mercenaries. The free Mercenaries you’ll get for completing the prologue are Rokara, Tyrande Whisperwind, Blademaster Samuro, Xyrella, Millhouse Manastorm, Cariel Roame, Cornelius Roame, and Grommash Hellscream.

Players will also have the option of purchasing one of three Mercenary bundles from the in-game shop. These include Sylvanas and the Lich King, both from World of Warcraft. But the third bundle introduces Diablo, a non-Warcraft character, to the franchise. Each of these bundles comes with 50 Mercenaries packs and will cost you $49.99.

You can log in and try out Hearthstone Mercenaries for yourself right now.