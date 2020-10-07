Hearthstone’s Masquerade Ball Tavern Brawl is now live

All week long, Hearthstone players have taken on the special modes introduced by this year’s Hallow’s End event. But today, they’ll get to play a fresh brawl called the Masquerade Ball Tavern Brawl.

This new Brawl is making its debut as part of this year’s Hallow’s End celebration. In this Brawl, everyone must wear a costume. This means when you play a minion, it will transform into a minion that costs two more mana. When the transformed minion dies, the original minion will be revealed and rejoin the fight.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The RNG is strong with this one. That being said, this Brawl still leaves room for deck building and experimentation. Part of the fun with the Masquerade Ball Tavern Brawl will be finding a balance between low-cost minions and mid to high-cost minions.

Early in the game, you’ll get serious value out of lower-cost minions. But if you build a deck made up entirely of lower-cost minions, you may get out-valued if the game stretches into the later turns.

Since this is the first time we’ve seen this Brawl, there isn’t a clear cut strategy. If you’re not sure where to start with this Brawl, consider giving Warlock a try. Since this is a minion-heavy Brawl, a Zoo style Warlock deck can help you generate big value and a massive board early in the game. Since your opponent will likely also be heavily focused on minion output, don’t forget to include some removal to get you out of sticky situations.

You can throw on your costume and take on the Masquerade Ball Tavern Brawl in Hearthstone right now.