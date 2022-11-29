Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King rewards track is filled with gold, packs, and Diamond cards

Hearthstone’s upcoming March of the Lich King expansion will usher in the arrival of the Death Knight class on Dec. 6. Joining this class will be a new rewards track, filled to the brim with noteworthy prizes.

If you’re unfamiliar with the latest reward model in Hearthstone, then the easiest way to think about it is like a battle pass. The Hearthstone rewards track has over 100 levels worth of rewards and is completely free. In addition, like with most battle pass systems, there is a premium track.

In Hearthstone, the premium track comes in the form of the Tavern Pass. In addition to granting more rewards, the Tavern Pass also allows you to level up the rewards track faster. That being said, one great thing about Hearthstone’s take on a battle pass is that there is minimal to no fear of missing out.

When the new rewards track launches with March of the Lich King, all players will automatically receive any of the items from the current rewards track that they hadn’t claimed. Additionally, if they bought the Tavern Pass, they’ll also be granted the items from the premium track that they hadn’t yet obtained via grind.

So what makes the March of the Lich King rewards track worth your while? In addition to including both Standard and March of the Lich King card packs, the free track will also grant you a random Epic card, two random Legendary cards, a new card back, an Epic Chromie Mercenary, and a boatload of gold. As an added bonus, finishing the rewards track gives you the chance to choose one of 10 Hero skins.

Presuming it is priced the same as previous versions, the Tavern Pass will cost you $19.99 and can be purchased at any time during the expansion. As soon as you buy the Tavern Pass, you get all of the premium items up to your current level on the reward track. You also instantly receive a 10 percent XP boost for the remainder of your grind.

Though the premium track is full of additional goodies like additional Legendary minions, arguably the most noteworthy item in the track is the Diamond Grand Magister Rommath. One of the set’s two progression-reward Diamond cards, Grand Magister Rommath can only be obtained by purchasing the Tavern Pass and then reaching level two on the rewards track.

Grand Magister Rommath is a powerful Legendary minion and the Diamond version of cards is visually the most impressive thing in Hearthstone. If you are into the collecting aspect of Hearthstone, the Tavern Pass will likely be worth it for Rommath alone.

Two new Cosmetic Coins will also join the game with March of the Lich King, one of which is directly tied to the Tavern Pass. The Silvermoon Coin will be unlocked once you reach level 90 on the rewards track while owning the Tavern Pass. The Scourge coin, on the other hand, will only be available once you complete the Lich King’s Wrath achievement, something that requires you to own 145 unique March of the Lich King cards (the entire set).

You can check out the rewards track in-game when March of the Lich King goes live on Dec. 6. You can see the entire track in text form via the official patch notes.