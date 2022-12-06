Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion is now live

A cold northern wind is blowing across all of Azeroth. Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion has officially gone live.

Today is one of the most exciting days of the year for members of the Hearthstone community. Hearthstone’s much anticipated March of the Lich King expansion is now live for all to play. March of the Lich King brings with it an extra air of excitement known only to one other Hearthstone expansion in history (Ashes of Outland), that being the introduction of a new class, the Death Knight.

All hail, the Lich King. 👑



March of the Lich King launches worldwide December 6. pic.twitter.com/8YcZERpsQs — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) November 1, 2022

If you’ve ever played Hearthstone’s parent game World of Warcraft, then you’re familiar with the Death Knight class. When Arthas turned into the Lich King, he raised an army of Death Knights, fallen warriors resurrected with unholy magic. As a result of their unique circumstances, Death Knights found themselves able to control Unholy, Frost, and Blood Magic. They do this through the power of Runes, something you’ll see as part of their gameplay in Hearthstone.

In addition to the new Death Knight class, March of the Lich King will also introduce 145 new cards to Hearthstone. Among those cards, the game will also see a new style of minion debut called “Dual-Type Minions.” As the name implies, these minions have more than one type attached to them, so instead of a Beast, think Undead-Beast.

One small step for the Lich King, one giant step for Death Knights. The new expansion goes live today!



⚔️ 145 new collectible cards

⚔️ Death Knights are here!

⚔️ New Minion Types

⚔️ And more! https://t.co/uoUmGuoJ3B pic.twitter.com/r3BsXPWFBA — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) December 6, 2022

Like with every new expansion, March of the Lich King also brings with it a new keyword, Manathirst. Cards with Manathirst draw more power from the Sunwell the longer they hold off the Scourge. That means these cards will get more powerful once you reach a specific amount of mana. The tooltip notes that you do not need to spend the mana to power up the card but only have access to it.

You can head into Hearthstone right now to check out all of the new cards and features debuting with March of the Lich King.