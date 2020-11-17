Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion is now live

Luckily for those of you staying safe and healthy at home, you won’t need to wait in line for this carnival. Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion went live today.

Last month, Blizzard revealed that the next Hearthstone expansion would be themed around Azeroth’s legendary Darkmoon Faire. In Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft, the Darkmoon Faire comes around once a month and offers a variety of activities that players can do in exchange for exclusive rewards.

The Darkmoon Faire has been a part of World of Warcraft for years and includes its own cast of colorful characters. Many of these characters will be joining Hearthstone with the launch of Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. In addition to Faire personnel, the new expansion also introduces fresh iterations of the popular Old Gods from Hearthstone’s past.

N’Zoth, C’thun, Yogg, and more join Standard Hearthstone as powerful deck-defining Legendary minions. The Old Gods bring with them a new keyword known as Corrupt. Cards with Corrupt gain additional benefits after becoming Corrupted. For a Corrupt card to become Corrupted, you have to play a higher cost card while the card with Corrupt is in your hand.

With Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy expansion, the game was impacted in a huge way through the implementation of dual-class cards. Now, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire aims to build on the momentum Scholomance Academy created to keep the meta fun moving forward.

You can test out Madness at the Darkmoon Faire for yourself right now.