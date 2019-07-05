Hearthstone’s League of Explorers showcased in new World of Warcraft zone

We recently learned about Hearthstone’s next expansion, Saviors of Uldum, and how it will reintroduce the League of Explorers. But Hearthstone fans who also frequent World of Warcraft will be able to interact with the League of Explorers in WoW’s new zone, Mechagon.

For the last bit of WoW’s Battle for Azeroth expansion, players may have stumbled upon a Gnome in Tiragarde Sound staring at a large vault door. In WoW’s most recent patch, 8.2, players learn that the locked vault leads to a transponder that allows you to travel to a new zone called Mechagon.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once inside Mechagon, players will be met with a host of new quests explaining the area’s lore and reason for existing. The city of Mechagon is ruled by King Mechagon, who’s viewed by his people as a harsh dictator. As players, we have the opportunity to help a race of Mechagnomes, known as Junker Gnomes, reclaim their land from the sinister King Mechagon.

For players, Mechagon will act as a hub for daily quests and repeatable content. Mechagon has tons of in-game collectibles that can only be discovered while on the island. In addition, daily quests available to players will rotate, allowing the zone to keep a sense of freshness. Junker Gnomes aren’t the only folks you’ll be doing quests for during your time in Mechagon, either. Hearthstone fans who are exploring Mechagon were probably shocked when they were offered a quest by Elise Starseeker.

Elise acts as a quest giver in the zone and she’s joined by fellow Explorers League members Reno Jackson and Sir Finley Mrrgglton. Elise explains that the League of Explorers believe a group of people lived on this island before King Mechagon was able to take over. Elise and the gang are interested in learning about the island’s previous inhabitants through any type of bizarre artifacts you may be able to find.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Elise sends Sir Finley Mrrgglton with the player and the duo head off to track down anything they believe could be a clue to the island’s past. Blizzard’s decision to include the League of Explorers makes sense from a marketing perspective and lore standpoint. The discovery of Mechagon is something the League of Explorers would definitely be interested in, and bumping into them while in Mechagon makes both WoW and Hearthstone feel more alive.

You can check out Patch 8.2 and dive into Mechagon via World of Warcraft right now. See what the League of Explorers has in store for Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.