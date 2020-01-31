Hearthstone’s lead developer reveals the top meta decks

The Hearthstone community has received an updated meta list from an unlikely source: one of Hearthstone’s lead developers.
Hearthstone’s meta has changed dramatically since the release of the solo adventure and the cards that came along with it. Blizzard senior game designer August Dean Ayala released his own meta update using data from the last full week, from all regions, between rank 5-legend. Ayala split his list into two categories: the top five decks with the highest population of players, and the top five decks with the highest win rates.
Here are each of the decks that Ayala mentioned ranked from highest to lowest win rates.
Mech Paladin
- Win rate – 60.2%
- Dust cost – 7040
- Deck code – AAECAZ8FBK8E3QqggAOftwMNzwavB5j7Avb9Atb+Atf+Atn+AuH+AsyBA8WhA4euA+qwA+ywAwA=
Embiggen Druid (Needs solo adventure cards)
- Win rate – 58.3%
- Dust cost – 6820
- Deck code – AAECAZICBK8EjfACoIADn7cDDUDhBNKlA9mpA/utA/2tA4yuA96vA+ewA/+wA4WxA4exA/+1AwA=
Face Hunter
- Win rate – 57.4%
- Dust cost – 3840
- Deck code – AAECAR8ExwOHBK8E3gQNqAK1A8kE7QaXCNsJ/gzv8QLzpwP5rgP7rwP8rwOFsAMA
Highlander Hunter
- Win rate – 57.1%
- Dust cost – 15040
- Deck code – AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ/gyY8AKe8AKggAObhQOghQPmlgP5lgO2nAP8owPkpAOipQOmpQOEpwP7rwP8rwP+rwPwsAORsQPYsgOftwMAAA==
Galakrond Rogue
- Win rate – 56.3%
- Dust cost – 13760
- Deck code – AAECAaIHCLICrwSggAOSlwPBrgPjtAOftwPLwAMLtAHtAs0DiAePlwP1pwO5rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQMA
Galakrond Warrior
- Win rate – 56.1%
- Dust cost – 8200
- Deck code – AAECAQcEnQKvBOO0A8XAAw0WHJADjgWd8AKz/AL0pwPcqQPYrQParQP+rgOqrwPSrwMA
Highlander Rogue
- Win rate – 55.7%
- Dust cost – 18640
- Deck code – AAECAaIHHrQBsgLtAs0DrwSIB8f4AqCAA4+XA5CXA5KXA/uaA/6aA/yjA/KlA4SnA/WnA7euA7muA7+uA8GuA/6uA6qvA86vA/2wA4KxA5GxA+O0A5+3A8vAAwAA
Quest Hunter
- Win rate – 53.8%
- Dust cost – 11200
- Deck code – AAECAR8GrwTh9QKggAOkpQPYsgOftwMMlwjbCZj7AqCFA8edA+SkA7ulA/KlA5ipA46tA/ivA4KxAwA=
Combo Priest
- Win rate – 53.6%
- Dust cost – 5340
- Deck code – AAECAa0GBqUJ+wzl9wLQ/gKnhwOppQMM+ALlBPYH1QjRCtIK8gz3DK+lA9KlA/2nA4SoAwA=