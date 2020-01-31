Login
Hearthstone’s lead developer reveals the top meta decks

And we’re going to rank them.

Milo Webb
Hearthstone
The Hearthstone community has received an updated meta list from an unlikely source: one of Hearthstone’s lead developers.

Hearthstone’s meta has changed dramatically since the release of the solo adventure and the cards that came along with it. Blizzard senior game designer August Dean Ayala released his own meta update using data from the last full week, from all regions, between rank 5-legend. Ayala split his list into two categories: the top five decks with the highest population of players, and the top five decks with the highest win rates.

Standard Meta Update: (Last Full Week, All Regions, Rank 5-Legend, Alphabetical Order) Top 5 Population Embiggen Druid Galakrond Rogue Galakrond Warrior Highlander Hunter Highlander Rogue Top 5 Win-Rate: Aggro Hunter Combo Priest Highlander Hunter Mech Paladin Quest Hunter

Here are each of the decks that Ayala mentioned ranked from highest to lowest win rates.

Mech Paladin

  • Win rate – 60.2%
  • Dust cost – 7040
  • Deck code – AAECAZ8FBK8E3QqggAOftwMNzwavB5j7Avb9Atb+Atf+Atn+AuH+AsyBA8WhA4euA+qwA+ywAwA=

Embiggen Druid (Needs solo adventure cards)

  • Win rate – 58.3%
  • Dust cost – 6820
  • Deck code – AAECAZICBK8EjfACoIADn7cDDUDhBNKlA9mpA/utA/2tA4yuA96vA+ewA/+wA4WxA4exA/+1AwA=

Face Hunter

  • Win rate – 57.4%
  • Dust cost – 3840
  • Deck code – AAECAR8ExwOHBK8E3gQNqAK1A8kE7QaXCNsJ/gzv8QLzpwP5rgP7rwP8rwOFsAMA

Highlander Hunter

  • Win rate – 57.1%
  • Dust cost – 15040
  • Deck code – AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ/gyY8AKe8AKggAObhQOghQPmlgP5lgO2nAP8owPkpAOipQOmpQOEpwP7rwP8rwP+rwPwsAORsQPYsgOftwMAAA==

Galakrond Rogue

  • Win rate – 56.3%
  • Dust cost – 13760
  • Deck code – AAECAaIHCLICrwSggAOSlwPBrgPjtAOftwPLwAMLtAHtAs0DiAePlwP1pwO5rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQMA

Galakrond Warrior

  • Win rate – 56.1%
  • Dust cost – 8200
  • Deck code – AAECAQcEnQKvBOO0A8XAAw0WHJADjgWd8AKz/AL0pwPcqQPYrQParQP+rgOqrwPSrwMA

Highlander Rogue

  • Win rate – 55.7%
  • Dust cost – 18640
  • Deck code – AAECAaIHHrQBsgLtAs0DrwSIB8f4AqCAA4+XA5CXA5KXA/uaA/6aA/yjA/KlA4SnA/WnA7euA7muA7+uA8GuA/6uA6qvA86vA/2wA4KxA5GxA+O0A5+3A8vAAwAA

Quest Hunter

  • Win rate – 53.8%
  • Dust cost – 11200
  • Deck code – AAECAR8GrwTh9QKggAOkpQPYsgOftwMMlwjbCZj7AqCFA8edA+SkA7ulA/KlA5ipA46tA/ivA4KxAwA=

Combo Priest

  • Win rate – 53.6%
  • Dust cost – 5340
  • Deck code – AAECAa0GBqUJ+wzl9wLQ/gKnhwOppQMM+ALlBPYH1QjRCtIK8gz3DK+lA9KlA/2nA4SoAwA=