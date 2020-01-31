Hearthstone’s lead developer reveals the top meta decks

The Hearthstone community has received an updated meta list from an unlikely source: one of Hearthstone’s lead developers.

Hearthstone’s meta has changed dramatically since the release of the solo adventure and the cards that came along with it. Blizzard senior game designer August Dean Ayala released his own meta update using data from the last full week, from all regions, between rank 5-legend. Ayala split his list into two categories: the top five decks with the highest population of players, and the top five decks with the highest win rates.

August Dean Ayala on Twitter Standard Meta Update: (Last Full Week, All Regions, Rank 5-Legend, Alphabetical Order) Top 5 Population Embiggen Druid Galakrond Rogue Galakrond Warrior Highlander Hunter Highlander Rogue Top 5 Win-Rate: Aggro Hunter Combo Priest Highlander Hunter Mech Paladin Quest Hunter

Here are each of the decks that Ayala mentioned ranked from highest to lowest win rates.

Mech Paladin

Win rate – 60.2%

Dust cost – 7040

Deck code – AAECAZ8FBK8E3QqggAOftwMNzwavB5j7Avb9Atb+Atf+Atn+AuH+AsyBA8WhA4euA+qwA+ywAwA=

Embiggen Druid (Needs solo adventure cards)

Win rate – 58.3%

Dust cost – 6820

Deck code – AAECAZICBK8EjfACoIADn7cDDUDhBNKlA9mpA/utA/2tA4yuA96vA+ewA/+wA4WxA4exA/+1AwA=

Face Hunter

Win rate – 57.4%

Dust cost – 3840

Deck code – AAECAR8ExwOHBK8E3gQNqAK1A8kE7QaXCNsJ/gzv8QLzpwP5rgP7rwP8rwOFsAMA

Highlander Hunter

Win rate – 57.1%

Dust cost – 15040

Deck code – AAECAR8engGoArUDxwOHBMkErgbFCNsJ/gyY8AKe8AKggAObhQOghQPmlgP5lgO2nAP8owPkpAOipQOmpQOEpwP7rwP8rwP+rwPwsAORsQPYsgOftwMAAA==

Galakrond Rogue

Win rate – 56.3%

Dust cost – 13760

Deck code – AAECAaIHCLICrwSggAOSlwPBrgPjtAOftwPLwAMLtAHtAs0DiAePlwP1pwO5rgP+rgOqrwPOrwOCsQMA

Galakrond Warrior

Win rate – 56.1%

Dust cost – 8200

Deck code – AAECAQcEnQKvBOO0A8XAAw0WHJADjgWd8AKz/AL0pwPcqQPYrQParQP+rgOqrwPSrwMA

Highlander Rogue

Win rate – 55.7%

Dust cost – 18640

Deck code – AAECAaIHHrQBsgLtAs0DrwSIB8f4AqCAA4+XA5CXA5KXA/uaA/6aA/yjA/KlA4SnA/WnA7euA7muA7+uA8GuA/6uA6qvA86vA/2wA4KxA5GxA+O0A5+3A8vAAwAA

Quest Hunter

Win rate – 53.8%

Dust cost – 11200

Deck code – AAECAR8GrwTh9QKggAOkpQPYsgOftwMMlwjbCZj7AqCFA8edA+SkA7ulA/KlA5ipA46tA/ivA4KxAwA=

Combo Priest