Hearthstone’s Forged In the Barrens expansion to be released on March 30

Hearthstone players finally have an idea of when they’ll be finished with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire so that they can make their way into the treacherous Barrens.

Hearthstone’s next expansion, Forged In The Barrens, will go live on March 30, Blizzard announced today.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Even though Forged In the Barrens won’t be live until the end of this month, Blizzard has revealed plenty of activities to keep fans occupied while the hype train rolls on. Starting the week of March 22, players will be able to join RegisKillbin, Chris Sierra, and Liv Breeden for a livestream where the remaining Forged in the Barrens cards will be revealed.

On that same day, you’ll be able to reply to your favorite Hearthstone personality with a custom decklist that they may choose to use in the theorycrafting showdowns. Starting on March 23, names like Trump, Kripp, Kibler, and Alliestrasza will all be playing theorycrafted decks on stream. This will be a great way for players to get a peek at what the first few days of the Forged in the Barrens meta might look like when it goes live.

Later that week, on March 24, Reddit users will be eligible for a free mega bundle thanks to a code giveaway. The Hearthstone subreddit will have 100 mega bundle codes that you might be lucky enough to snag. That’s not your only chance for freebies, either.

The week following the release of Forged in the Barrens, players will have the chance to get free packs through Twitch drops. More details about the post-launch Twitch drops will be available after Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.