Hearthstone’s Fire Festival is now live

Hopefully, you didn’t party too hard on Independence Day because Ragnaros is back with his famous Fire Festival in Hearthstone.

For years now, Ragnaros shows up around summertime to kick off the mid-summer Fire Festival. The Fire Festival usually provides players with a series of events they can complete in-game to obtain some cool stuff. This year, the Fire Festival will focus heavily on Legendary quests.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Throughout the Fire Festival, there will be seven Legendary quests, in addition to your regular daily quest. Every time you complete a Legendary quest, you’ll automatically unlock the next one. Think of it as a quest chain in Hearthstone’s parent game, World of Warcraft. The first six Legendary quests will reward you with a Year of the Phoenix card pack.

While free packs are always fun, the last quest is where the Fire Festival really sets itself apart. After completing the final Fire Festival quest, players will earn a new Druid hero skin. Completing the final quest grants players the Flame Malfurion skin pictured above. Even if you’re not a big Druid player, you can’t complain about the opportunity to earn a free skin.

The Fire Festival will also introduce a new flame-themed bundle to the store. The Eternal Flame bundle will include the Flamewalker Rexxar and Righteous Inferno Uther hero skins, as well as the Ragnaros card back and Shaman hero. You can snag the bundle for $19.99. Both the Eternal Flame Bundle and the Fire Festival quest line will be available in-game until July 20.

Tomorrow, July 7, players can take on a Ragnaros-themed Tavern Brawl. In the upcoming Brawl, players will construct a deck to use in a duel that will feature a miniature Ragnaros wreaking havoc on both players.