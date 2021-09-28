Hearthstone’s 2021 World Championship scheduled for December

The best in the world are on their way.

If you’ve been itching for some top-level competitive Hearthstone, then Blizzard has some great news for you.

Hearthstone’s 2021 World Championship is coming in December, Blizzard announced today.

The World Championship is always one of the most exciting things about the end of the year when it comes to Hearthstone. This year, the action will take place from Dec. 18 to 19. Players will be competing for their share of a $500,000 prize pool. As you’d expect, the better you do, the more money you win.

So far, four Hearthstone pros have secured their respective spot at the World Championship: Facundo “Nalguidan” Nahuel Pruzzo, Wataru “Posesi” Ishibashi, David “Frenetic” Neila Quiñones, and Huang “KZGXiaobai” Dehui.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As of now, we don’t know who the other four competitors in the World Championship will be. To determine the remaining four spots, we’ll need to wait for the conclusion of Grandmasters season two and China’s Gold Series. The top players from these series will fill the final four spots at the World Championship.

For now, that’s all we know about the 2021 Hearthstone World Championship. But Blizzard will likely reveal further details about the event as it gets closer to the winter.