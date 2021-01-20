This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is When Clones Attack

This week’s Tavern Brawl should be an easy path to a free pack of cards.

All week long, Hearthstone players can head into the Tavern to test their luck in When Clones Attack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The lore behind this Brawl revolves around a Legendary Hearthstone minion that some veterans may remember from the Boomsday Project. Zerek, Master Cloner has allowed his cloning technology to get out of hand. As a result, every minion played during this Brawl will generate a 1/1 clone.

Luckily for you, this is a preconstructed deck Brawl. This means all players need to do before they dive in is to select the class they want to play. Once you’ve selected your class, you’ll be able to jump into a game right away.

As you can imagine, the board gets populated extremely fast. For this reason, you’ll want to use any board clear granted by the RNG gods wisely. If you have the unfortunate luck of a bad mulligan and get no early minions, it’s very easy to fall behind. Try your best to mulligan for low-cost minions that you can get out quickly to prepare an onslaught.

Since this is a preconstructed deck Brawl, you should play with the class you’re most familiar with. Outside of that suggestion, you might also give Warlock or Hunter a shot thanks to the relevance of their Hero Power. Mage might also be a worthy choice for this Brawl since you can use its Hero Power to easily drop the 1/1 clones created by your opponent.

You can play this Brawl all week long. Your first win will grant you a free Classic card pack.