Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl includes one of Hearthstone’s most iconic Rogue characters.

Valeera is one of the most well-known Rogues across Hearthstone, as well as its parent game, World of Warcraft. For this Brawl, called Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells, Valeera is up to some devious tactics with your deck. If you’re someone who would prefer not to bother with crafting a deck when you’re heading into a Tavern Brawl, then this is one for you.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Valeera has replaced the cards in your deck with various spells from every class. Additionally, each of these spells will have a special effect. Each time you cast one of these spells, you will also summon a minion of the same cost. This means you’ll be amassing a board of minions by casting the stolen spells provided to you by Valeera.

To get started with this Brawl, you won’t even need to select a class. Click start and you’re ready to Brawl. Both players will be playing as Valeera herself. Even though you’re technically playing as a Rogue, you’ll be using spell cards from every class.

As you might imagine, this can be a difficult Brawl to strategize for initially since you’re flying in blind. Try to have some fun with it and respond the best you can with what the RNG gods bestow upon you.

You’ll be able to take on Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells for the next seven days. Your first win will net you a free Standard card pack.