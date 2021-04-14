This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Top 3

If you need a way to break up the monotony of grinding the ladder, you’re going to love this week’s Tavern Brawl.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Top 3. With this Brawl, you’ll first select a class, then three cards. After selecting your three cards, you’ll get 10 copies of each to make up your deck. That means it’s important that the three cards you select have some type of synergy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This Brawl originally made its debut in September 2016 and has circulated quite a few times since then. Since the Brawl has been around for a while, there are already a few decent deck options that are known to be more than viable for Top 3.

That being said, what makes this Brawl so fun is theory-crafting and trying out wild combos. Since this is the first time we’ve seen the Brawl since the introduction of Forged in the Barrens and the Core set, you should be able to dream up some interesting plays.

If you’d rather just hop in with a proven deck to snag your free pack, though, you’ve got a few popular options. One of the most fun decks you can use that’s also dominant is Big Shaman.

For Big Shaman, you’ll want to run Lightning Bloom, Ancestor’s Call, and Y’Shaarj, Rage Unbound. This combo allows you to continuously pump out 10/10 minions and you’ll likely overwhelm your opponent by turn three.

Another popular option and one you’ll likely have the cards for is Pirate Warrior. This deck uses Patches the Pirate alongside Ship’s Captain and Southsea Captain. This deck will see you rushing with an onslaught of Pirates while simultaneously dealing ridiculous damage with Ship’s Cannon.

You can test your luck at Top 3 for the rest of the week. Winning the Brawl will grant you one Year of the Phoenix card pack.