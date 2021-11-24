This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Top 2

If you’ve been itching for a fresh Tavern Brawl in Hearthstone, the wait is over.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called Top 2.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The lore reasoning behind this Brawl is that the innkeeper is curious as to what two cards work best together. As a result, you, a humble Tavern-goer, have been instructed to figure out the best two-card combination.

For this Brawl, you won’t need to do much preparation since you won’t be building a full deck. After selecting a class, you’ll then pick two cards. Your deck will be comprised entirely of your two-card combination, meaning it will be filled with copies of those two cards.

If you’re having trouble deciding what to use as your two cards, some popular options include Shadowstep with Pogo-Hopper, Embiggen with Patches the Pirate, as well as Wild Fire with Ice Block. This is one of those Brawls where you can actually have some fun experimenting instead of grinding through to your free pack.

Earning your first Brawl win of the week will get you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.