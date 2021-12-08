If you need a break from the nightmare that is the current state of the Hearthstone ranked ladder, the Tavern always has your back.

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Tinyfin Mode.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is a great Brawl if you just got done busting open some Fractured in Alterac Valley card packs. For this Brawl, you’ll have to construct a deck that’s comprised only of Basic, Common, and Rare cards. If you opened any of the Fractured in Alterac Valley pack bundles, then you likely have a plethora of these types of cards that you haven’t even read yet.

This Brawl will give players a good opportunity to see what some of the less extravagant new cards are all about in an actual gameplay scenario. When heading into the Brawl, you’ll first have to select a class. Once you’ve done so, you’ll then be able to create a deck. You’ll only have access to your Common, Basic, and Rare cards.

Though this Brawl is a nice opportunity for testing out new stuff, you may only be worried about a swift win and a free pack. If that’s the case, one recommendation would be crafting a version of Zoo Lock. Depending on what you have available in your collection, a ton of fast-acting, low-cost minions cycled through via Warlock’s hero power should earn you a victory in no time.

Regardless of your approach, you’ll be able to take on Tinyfin Mode for the next week. Winning the Brawl for the first time will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.