If you need a break from the nightmare that is the current state of the Hearthstone ranked ladder, the Tavern always has your back.
This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Tinyfin Mode.
This is a great Brawl if you just got done busting open some Fractured in Alterac Valley card packs. For this Brawl, you’ll have to construct a deck that’s comprised only of Basic, Common, and Rare cards. If you opened any of the Fractured in Alterac Valley pack bundles, then you likely have a plethora of these types of cards that you haven’t even read yet.
This Brawl will give players a good opportunity to see what some of the less extravagant new cards are all about in an actual gameplay scenario. When heading into the Brawl, you’ll first have to select a class. Once you’ve done so, you’ll then be able to create a deck. You’ll only have access to your Common, Basic, and Rare cards.
Though this Brawl is a nice opportunity for testing out new stuff, you may only be worried about a swift win and a free pack. If that’s the case, one recommendation would be crafting a version of Zoo Lock. Depending on what you have available in your collection, a ton of fast-acting, low-cost minions cycled through via Warlock’s hero power should earn you a victory in no time.
Regardless of your approach, you’ll be able to take on Tinyfin Mode for the next week. Winning the Brawl for the first time will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.