This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is 3 Wishes

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl will have you feeling nostalgic for our old friend Zephrys.

All week long in the Tavern, you’ll be able to play Three Wishes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You won’t need to waste time building a deck for this one but you will need to select a class. Three Wishes is a random deck Brawl with a special twist. In addition to being blessed with a random deck by Zephrys, you’ll receive three wishes.

If you played Standard Hearthstone over the past couple of years, you should be all too familiar with the Zephrys wish mechanic. When played, Zephrys gave players the “perfect” card for the situation. Your wish cards in this Brawl will work the same way, but with an additional mechanic.

After casting your card called First Wish, a card called Second Wish will be shuffled into your deck. After casting Second Wish, you’ll shuffle Third Wish into your deck. All of these cards will provide you the perfect card for the situation when cast, just like when you play Zephrys.

Since your opponent also has three wish cards, you’ll want to use your own to get as much value as possible. Oftentimes, the victor will be the person who used their wish cards at the more opportune moments.

You’ll have one entire week to head into the Tavern to take on Zephrys and his Three Wishes. Your first victory in the Tavern will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.