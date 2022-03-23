This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Three Wishes

Zephrys has made his triumphant return, but not to Standard.

Zephrys will be in the Hearthstone Tavern all week long and you can take on the latest Brawl, Three Wishes.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’ve never played a game with or against Zephrys the Great, then you may not be aware of his wish mechanic. Zephrys allows players to wish for the perfect card, meaning he offers them three cards that he believes will benefit them based on the current board state.

To get started in this week’s Brawl, all you’ll need to do is pick a class. Zephrys will be providing your deck for you, so there’s no need to worry about deck building. Once you’re into the Brawl, you’ll notice a card in your starting hand called First Wish.

This card costs no mana and will be used to generate the perfect card. After you use your First Wish, you will automatically shuffle a Second Wish into your deck. As you might have guessed, after using the Second Wish, you’ll shuffle your Final Wish into your deck.

The player who wins this Brawl will likely be the one who uses their wish cards at the best times. Try to make the most out of your wishes and, remember, you’re not allowed to wish for more wishes.

You’ll be able to take on Three Wishes all week long in the Tavern. Your first win will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.