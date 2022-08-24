This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Three Wishes

Many Hearthstone players’ favorite overpowered neutral card is back with his custom Tavern Brawl. This week in the Tavern, Zephrys will grant you Three Wishes.

If you played Hearthstone much during the Saviors of Uldum expansion, you’re probably all too familiar with Zephrys. If your deck had no duplicate cards, Zephrys would allow you to “wish” for the perfect card for a given situation. This would allow you to Discover what he deemed to be one of three ideal cards for your position on the board.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Zephrys brings his genie-like prowess to the Tavern this week with the Three Wishes Tavern Brawl. For this Brawl, all you’ll need to do to get started is select a class and dive in. Zephrys will give you a random deck, as well as “Three Wishes.” He also makes note that you are not allowed to wish for more wishes.

Wish cards work just like Zephrys’ effect. Your First Wish will allow you to wish for the perfect card, then it shuffles a Second Wish card into your deck. Your Second Wish card will then shuffle your Third Wish into your deck once you use it.

As you might expect, the key to winning this Brawl will be making the most out of your Wish cards. Do not take your Wish cards lightly. Make sure you have no other option available before you start slinging genie magic around. In addition, keep in mind the fact that you and your opponent are playing with a random deck, so planning ahead can be a bit difficult.

Winning this Brawl for the first time this week will earn you a free Standard card pack. You can take on the Three Wishes Tavern Brawl all week long.