This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Temporus Shift

If you like Tavern Brawls with outlandish structures, then you’re in for a treat. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called A Temporus Shift.

In this Brawl, time is an illusion. Every turn aside from the first turn, players will get to take an extra turn. That means all game you’ll basically be taking two turns in a row.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To get into the Brawl, you’ll first need to create a Standard deck. Since the Brawl is only open to Standard cards, things won’t be as crazy as you might expect if the Wild format was allowed. After importing your favorite Standard deck into the Tavern, it’s time to Brawl.

Token decks are great for this mode because you get to amass your board and attack before your opponent has a chance to respond. Another option that you might see success with is Secret Mage. Having two turns worth of mana to set up your board as Secret Mage can be difficult for other decks to overcome, particularly if you make proper use of your Counterspells.

This Brawl appeared for the first time in November 2018. At that point in time, the player going first also got to take an extra turn on the opener. The team felt this was too strong, though, which is why you no longer get an extra turn if you go first.

You can test your luck in this Brawl for the next seven days. Win one game to earn a free Classic card pack.