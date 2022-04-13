This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Sunken Recipe

If you’ve been eager to try out a few different decks from Voyage to the Sunken City, then you’re in luck. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, A Sunken Recipe, lets you do just that.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion went live yesterday and introduced 135 new cards to Standard Hearthstone. Additionally, there was a set rotation that saw three expansions leave the Standard play pool. As if that wasn’t enough, there was also a major update to the core set, meaning right now, Standard Hearthstone feels as fresh as you can expect it to feel all year.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It looks like the devs have given us the Sunken Recipe Tavern Brawl to allow players to test out some cards from the new expansion without dropping any dust. All you’ll need to do to get started with this Brawl is head into the Tavern and select a class. Once you’ve chosen your class, you’ll automatically be given a deck using cards from the latest expansion.

As always, winning the Brawl will net you a free card pack. That being said, this will likely be a Brawl you want to take on multiple times, win or lose. This Brawl provides a great way to test out different classes without having to craft some of their more expensive cards.

Although the lists you’ll be using during this Brawl may not be meta-worthy, they’ll still provide a nice sense of what it feels like to pilot certain cards. You can head into the Tavern to take on the Sunken Recipe Tavern Brawl for the next week.