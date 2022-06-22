Shake, Deathrattle, and Roll is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

As the Azerothian Outlaw Rogue would say, get ready to roll the bones. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Shake, Deathrattle, and Roll.

If you enjoy Tavern Brawls where you can dive right into the action without any hassle, Shake, Deathrattle, and Roll is for you. All you’ll need to do before you get started this week is select a class. Once you’ve chosen a class, you’ll get a random deck using cards from the class, as well as neutral cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So what’s the catch? In this Brawl, every minion you play will gain a copy of a random minion’s Deathrattle effect. The Deathrattle that your minion receives does not need to come from a minion you have in your deck or on the field. The Deathrattle will be a random one that can come from any minion, regardless of whether it’s in a player’s deck.

The random decks you’re assigned are more minion heavy than most actual Standard decks, but it makes sense given the ruleset of this Brawl. As always, you’ll want to make the most of your trades and pray to the RNG gods that you’re awarded some stellar Deathrattles. Since this Brawl is so RNG-heavy, try to have fun and don’t take it so seriously.

Getting your first win in Shake, Deathrattle, and Roll will grant you a free Standard card pack. You’ll be able to take on this Hearthstone Tavern Brawl for the next seven days.