Send In The Murlocs is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you have a disdain for Murlocs, be sure to avoid the Tavern for the next seven days.

All week long, Hearthstone players will be taking on the Tavern Brawl known as Send in the Murlocs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This is a fantastic Tavern Brawl for players who can’t be bothered with building a Brawl-specific deck. All you’ll need to do to get started this week is select a class. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be given a deck that is comprised of random class spells and a ton of Murlocs. That means the better Murloc pilot will be the victor.

One thing to consider before selecting your class is how well that class synergizes with Murlocs naturally. Classes like Paladin and Shaman have had successful Murloc variants in the past. There’s also the option of taking a Zoo Warlock-style route and just pumping out as many Murlocs as possible.

When it comes to winning this type of Brawl, you’ll want to out-trade your opponent to the best of your ability (obviously). Since your deck is entirely random, you’ll have to strategize on the fly. If you can’t decide who to take into battle, consider giving Shaman, Paladin, Warlock, or Hunter a try. Shaman, Paladin, and Warlock all synergize well with the Murloc playstyle and Hunter can oftentimes melt your opponent in a Tavern Brawl via Hero Power.

You’ll be able to head into the Tavern to take on the Send in the Murlocs Tavern Brawl for the next seven days. Your first victory in this Brawl will net you a free Standard card pack.