Send in the Murlocs is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

In Hearthstone, there’s one universal constant: When you see a Murloc, expect to see more of them.

That will certainly be the case in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, Send in the Murlocs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you might imagine based on its name and art, this Tavern Brawl is themed entirely around Murlocs. Those familiar with World of Warcraft will know Murlocs as annoying pests who live along the shores of Azeroth. Those only familiar with Murlocs through Hearthstone will know them as annoying pests who overrun the game board.

This week’s Brawl is ideal for those who have no interest in theory-crafting while in the Tavern. All you need to do to prepare is select a class. After doing so, you’ll be given a deck full of random class spells, as well as a boatload of Murlocs.

Since this Brawl is pretty random, you’ll have to strategize on the fly. Try to focus your play around making the most of your Murlocs’ built-in synergies. Tons of Murloc minions have abilities that grant extra benefits if they’re played alongside other Murlocs.

You may also have more luck if you play a class that regularly makes the most of the Murloc minion type, like Shaman or Paladin. Regardless of which class you go with, just try to focus on out-trading your opponent with your Murloc army.

You’ll be able to take this Brawl for a spin for the next week. Your first win in the Tavern will earn you a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.