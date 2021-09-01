This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is A Recipe United

If you need a break from Standard Hearthstone, look no further. Take a trip to the tavern to take on the latest Brawl, A Recipe United.

This is the kind of Brawl you love to see early in the lifespan of a new expansion. As the Brawl’s name might imply, A Recipe United is themed heavily around the new United in Stormwind set. All you’ll need to do to get started with this Brawl is select your favorite class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

So, what makes this Brawl so great early in an expansion’s lifespan? After selecting a class, you’ll be given one of the latest “deck recipes.” That basically just means you’ll be given a Standard-ready deck for the class that you select. You’ll then be launched into a game with an opponent who’s also using an assigned deck recipe.

You don’t need to have a card in your collection for it to be in the deck you play. This basically means you can think of this Brawl as going to a car dealership and test driving a few different models from a few different companies. If there’s a class you’ve been considering investing dust in but have felt unsure, you can head into this Brawl and see if you think they’re worth it.

After winning this Brawl, you’ll be awarded a Year of the Phoenix card pack. Fortunately for Tavern Brawl fans, this Brawl has plenty of replayability thanks to the opportunity to test so many decks. Grab a seat at the Tavern and find out which class suits you best.