Party Portals is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you’re itching for a party, look no further. All week long in the Hearthstone Tavern, you’ll be able to join the Medivas for this week’s Brawl, Party Portals.

Party Portals is the easiest type of Tavern Brawl to jump into. All you have to do to begin is click the Brawl button. There’s no need to worry about class selection or deck building within this Brawl since it takes care of everything for you.

This Brawl is themed around a party happening at Medivh’s place. As a result, you and your opponent will both be playing as the man of the hour, Medivh. The reason there’s no deck-building process is that your deck will be comprised of Portal cards.

Portal cards can come from all different classes and do things like buff minions, summon minions, and give you armor. In addition to class-based Portal cards, you’ll also have Brawl-specific Portals that do things like summon Partygoers.

The Medivas start on the battlefield and cause Portal cards to cost one less mana. Medivas don’t count as minions, so you won’t be able to remove your opponent’s Medivas. The key to winning this Brawl will be out-portaling your opponent.

Since you and your opponent are using virtually the same deck, you’ll develop a good idea of what to expect. Play your Portals wisely and you’ll be on your way to a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.

You’ll have one whole week to check out Party Portals.