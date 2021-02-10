This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Lunar Blessings

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl mode brings a weekly challenge that players can participate in to claim a free classic pack for achieving victory. This week’s Tavern Brawl, Lunar Blessings, is making its second appearance in Hearthstone.

In this Brawl, players can choose any one of the 10 classes and then get a random deck. Before their first turn begins, players can choose between one of three Lunar Blessings that will augment your gameplay going forward.

Here are all of the different blessings, all based on the Chinese Zodiac.

Blessing of the Rat: Whenever you summon a minion that costs (3) or less, give it Reborn.

Blessing of the Ox: Whenever you summon a minion give it +3 Health.

Blessing of the Tiger: Whenever you summon a minion give it +1 Attack.

Blessing of the Rabbit: Whenever you summon a minion that costs (3) or less, give it Rush.

Blessing of the Dragon: Whenever you cast a spell, add a random Dragon to your hand.

Blessing of the Snake: Whenever you summon a minion that costs (3) or less, give it Stealth.

Blessing of the Horse: Your spells cost (1) less.

Blessing of the Sheep: At the start of your turn, restore three Health to a damaged friendly character.

Blessing of the Monkey: At the end of your turn, transform a random friendly minion into one that costs (1) more.

Blessing of the Rooster: Whenever you use your Hero Power, deal two damage to a random enemy.

Blessing of the Dog: Whenever you summon a minion, give it Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Mastiff.

Blessing of the Pig: Whenever you summon a minion, add a Coin to your hand.

Since your deck will be random each time you queue up for a game, it’ll be difficult to try to pin down one specific strategy. This means it’s best to pick Blessings that are generally effective on their own, regardless of whatever cards you get. Out of these Blessings, Ox, Pig, and Dog are powerful since they can augment your board in a meaningful way either by providing health bonuses, mana cost rebates, or sticky Deathrattle abilities.

Although the Brawl is random, there are effective ways to increase your odds of victory starting at the class select screen. Out of all the classes, Demon Hunter is the best to take due to its general pool of cards being stronger and more effective as standalone options. In addition, Demon Hunter has a one-mana hero power that can tangibly affect the board—and a cheap hero power synergizes with Blessing of the Rooster.

Players have until next Wednesday, Feb. 17 to earn a victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl arrives.