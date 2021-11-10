Just a Hallucination is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is coming to us with a lyrical reference from the Talking Heads.

All week long, you can dive in and play Just a Hallucination.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The flavor text for this week’s Brawl says “these are not my beautiful cards, this is not my beautiful deck.” That’s a clear reference to “Once in a Lifetime” by the Talking Heads. Similar to the position David Byrne finds himself in during the aforementioned track, in this week’s Brawl, you’ll be surrounded by a world of confusion.

During this Brawl, your deck will be flooded with Hallucinations. These Hallucinations appear in your deck as a one-cost Nature spell that allows you to Discover a card from your opponent’s class. When the Brawl begins, there will be no deck crafting. But you will need to select a class.

Keep in mind when selecting your class that you’ll be playing against cards from the class you choose. If you hate playing against Mages, for example, then you’d be wise not to select the Mage class yourself.

If you don’t enjoy Tavern Brawls with a healthy dose of randomness, then you’re probably not going to be a huge fan of this one. Games can end quickly or drag on forever depending on which cards you and your opponent are both offered through the Discover mechanic of your Hallucinations.

Once you snag a win, you’ll earn a free Year of the Pheonix card pack. You’ll be able to take on Just a Hallucination for the next seven days.