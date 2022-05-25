This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Heroic Brawliseum

Get ready for one of the most exciting Tavern Brawls in Hearthstone history. All week long in the Tavern, players can take on the Arena-style Tavern Brawl, the Heroic Brawliseum.

In the Brawliseum Tavern Brawl, the first thing you’ll need to do is purchase entry. Similar to Arena, you’ll need to buy your way into the event. Thankfully, however, you can snag a ticket for 1,000 in-game Gold if you’d rather not drop $10.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For buying your way in, you’ll get a chance at a plethora of rewards. During the Heroic Brawliseum, your goal is to gain 12 wins, netting you the maximum prize pool. On your way to those 12 wins, you are allowed three losses. Each loss will impact your prize pool negatively. Even if you don’t get any wins at all, you at least get a single card pack.

During the Heroic Brawliseum, you can use any Standard deck you want. The wise move would be to use whatever Standard deck you feel the most comfortable with. If you’ve been using a deck to climb ranked, you’ll likely be able to use it during the Heroic Brawliseum to snag a few wins.

Since $10 is steep for a potential three-loss run, you’ll likely want to pay with Gold. One way to get Gold quickly is to farm your quest and to play ranked mode. The current reward track gives a considerable amount of Gold as you level it. You should be able to get 1,000 Gold through the rewards track while practicing up for the Brawliseum.

You’ll be able to head into the Tavern to take on the Heroic Brawliseum for the next seven days.