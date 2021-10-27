The Haunted Carousel is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is perfect for the spooky season. The horseman has haunted the carousel and you’re going for a wild ride.

This week’s Halloween-themed Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is The Haunted Carousel. If you enjoy Brawls with pre-built decks, then you’re in for a treat. All you need to do to get into the action this week is select a class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Both you and your opponent will be given a random deck based on the class you select. Then it’s time to climb aboard the Haunted Carousel. While aboard the Haunted Carousel, you’ll be riding one of the horseman’s own Timeshifted Dreadsteeds.

In-game, the Dreadsteeds act as actual minions with a Deathrattle that summons another Dreadsteed. At the start of each game, you and your opponent both get two Dreadsteeds. You’ll need to appropriately leverage your minions and Dreadsteeds against the rotation mechanic to outplay your opponent.

You’ll want to try to avoid allowing the rotation to send your opponent powerful minions if at all possible. There’s also a benefit to keeping as many Dreadsteeds on your side of the board as possible because it can make it harder for your opponent to decide which of their minions rotate.

The rotation mechanic will take some time to get used to, but once you snag your first win, you’ll earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack.