Though the Hallow’s End event is coming to a close, it looks like the Tavern will remain spooky for the rest of the week. This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Haunted Carousel.

Some players may remember this brawl from last year’s Doom in the Tomb event. The Haunted Carousel originally made its debut almost exactly a year ago today on Oct. 23, 2019. It’s fitting that the brawl greets us again following the return of the Hallow’s End season.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The rules of the Haunted Carousel are relatively simple. To start the Brawl, players will need to select a class. You won’t need to worry about theorycrafting or deck building with this one, though, since each class comes with a preconstructed randomized deck.

With this Brawl, the fun begins on the battlefield. At the end of each turn, minions will rotate. If you go first, minions will rotate clockwise. If you go second, they’ll rotate counter-clockwise. This means minions on the end of the board will switch sides at the end of a turn. As if that isn’t wonky enough, each player will start the game with two Timeshift: Dreadsteeds in play. They’re four-cost 1/1 minions with Deathrattles that summon another Dreadsteed.

Since you start with two Dreadsteeds, it’ll be easier for you to determine which minion is being rotated on your following turn. The key to victory in this Brawl will be trading in such a way that you keep your powerful minions on your side of the board while sapping a few from your opponent due to the rotation mechanic.

We’d recommend picking the class you’re most comfortable with to test out the Carousel. The rotating mechanic can take a moment to get used to but becomes super fun once you get the hang of it.

You can check out the Haunted Carousel right now for your chance to earn a free Classic card pack.