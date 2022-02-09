This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is The Fury of Kael’Thas

Arguably the most popular blood elf to ever exist has made his way out of Castle Nathria and into the Tavern.

This week in the Hearthstone Tavern Brawl, you can take on The Fury of Kael’Thas.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Prince Kael’thas Sunstrider is one of the most iconic characters in the history of World of Warcraft. In Hearthstone’s aforementioned parent game, Kael’Thas is a super-powerful Mage. It should come as no surprise then that his Tavern Brawl is themed around spellcasters.

In this Brawl, players will first need to select a class and then build a deck. During the Brawl, every third spell you cast each turn will cost zero mana. This means you’ll be able to play some ridiculously powerful high-cost spells way sooner than you normally would.

When building your deck, you may be tempted to fill it with high-cost spells. This is a mistake. You’ll want to keep it proportioned in such a way that you have enough low-cost spells to actually be able to play the high-cost spells for free. If you only have high-cost spells, you’ll just have to wait until the late game to play them anyway.

Many classes have high-cost spells that can nearly win them the game. Priest has Soul Mirror and Idol of Y’shaarj, Druid has Guardian Animals and Survival of the Fittest, and Paladin has Libram of Hope, for example. Make sure you include your class’ strongest high-cost spell and try to build around it as a win condition.

Winning this Brawl will earn you one free Year of the Phoenix card pack.