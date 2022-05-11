This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Everybunny Get in Here

This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is coming courtesy of the game’s spring celebration, Noblegarden. All week long in the Tavern, players can take on Everybunny Get in Here.

As you can see from the below chalk art, this Brawl is at least somewhat inspired by the Easter Bunny. If you live in the West, then odds are at some point in your childhood you dyed eggs. Now, you’ll get to relive that experience, but this time through Hearthstone.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The first thing you’ll need to do for this Brawl is select a class. After you’ve chosen your class, you will get a somewhat random deck, so that means no deckbuilding for this Brawl. Your deck will be comprised of 10 random class cards and then filled with dye cards. These dyes are intended to help you “hatch something cute.”

In-game, the dyes start as one-cost spells called Shifting Dye. Each turn a Shifting Dye is in your hand, it transforms into a random dye. These random dyes do things like give an egg Taunt or Rush when it hatches. Each player will get Noblegarden Eggs that start in Stealth periodically throughout the game. These are the eggs you’ll be using your dyes on.

The player who is able to create the most powerful creatures through their use of dyes will have a huge advantage when trading throughout the Brawl. If it takes a few tries to get used to the egg dye mechanic, don’t worry. You’ll be able to take on this Brawl for the next seven days to earn your free pack.