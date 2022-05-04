This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball

Hearthstone’s very own version of pick-up basketball has arrived in the Tavern.

All week long, players will be able to take on Cloneball as this week Tavern Brawl.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The legends of Azeroth are playing Cloneball. If you’re not familiar with Cloneball, the rules are simple. There is no need to craft a deck. All you need to do is select your preferred class. Once you’ve chosen a class, there will be no need for deck building. Instead, your deck will be comprised of random Legendary minions, each one cloned four times.

Once you’re into the game, you’ll have the opportunity to mulligan, as per usual. Maybe the RNG gods will be polite enough to give you a low-cost Legendary minion. But if not, don’t worry. Every so often, you’ll be granted cards like Offensive Play, a zero-cost spell that makes the next Legendary minion you play and all other copies of it cost three less mana.

Offensive Play keeps the game moving and ensures neither player is powerless because they have too many high-cost Legendaries. Since the minions in this Brawl are completely random, it can be difficult to strategize against your opponent until you know exactly what they have at their disposal.

Try to react to the board accordingly and have some fun with this one. If you don’t win your first match, fret not. Eventually, you’ll snag the right lineup and earn your free card pack.

You can head into the Tavern to take on Cloneball all week long.