This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Cloneball

Recently in the Hearthstone universe, there was a Murder at Castle Nathria. But you can take a break from the investigation for a quick game of Cloneball.

Though Cloneball is a Tavern Brawl that occurs on a semi-regular basis, this week should feel fresh thanks to the launch of Murder at Castle Nathria. This will be the first time players have gotten to take to the Cloneball court with cards in their deck from the new expansion. If you need an excuse to take a break from playing against Imp Warlock and Control Shaman on loop, Cloneball is here for you.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The rules of Cloneball are simple enough. Your deck is comprised of four Legends from Azeroth’s history. Each Legend will be cloned four times. The cards at your disposal will include the Legends and spell-type cards that are based on moves and plays from basketball, but with a Hearthstone spin.

An example of one of these cards is Offensive Play. This card causes a Legendary minion in your hand and all other copies in your deck to cost three less. The majority of these cards are designed to alleviate the pain points of playing with potentially high-cost Legendaries.

To get started, all you have to do is select a class. Everything else is done for you. This Brawl can get out of hand fast, so try not to take it too seriously. Once you snag your first win of the week, you’ll get a free Standard card pack.

You can head into the Tavern to take on Cloneball for the next seven days.