This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Clockwork Card Dealer – Standard

Tinkertown Gnomes are some of the most innovative folks in all of Azeroth.

This week, you can take on a Hearthstone Tavern Brawl that the Gnomes are responsible for: Clockwork Card Dealer – Standard.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In this Brawl, both players will be at the mercy of the Tinkertown Gnomes’ prototype card-bot, Optimotron. The first thing you’ll need to do before taking on the challenges provided by Optimotron is select a class and make a deck.

For this Brawl, you’ll only be able to use cards from Standard. You probably won’t have a bad time with this Brawl if you play a meta Standard deck with a decent curve. If you want a quick victory, just play Face Hunter.

Why is your deck’s mana curve important? Because in-game, Optimotron ensures that you’ll draw a card with a mana cost equal to the corresponding turn, if possible. That means if you can, on turn one, you’ll draw a one-cost card, on turn two, a two-cost card, and so on.

Thanks to Optimotron, you’ll be able to spend all of your mana on one valuable card each turn if you so desire. Don’t force out cost-equivalent cards the turn you draw them just to do so, though. You’ll still need to follow your deck’s core strategy throughout the match.

Once you snag your first win in this Brawl, you’ll earn a free Year of the Phoenix card pack. You can take on the Clockwork Card Dealer – Standard Brawl for the next week.