This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Clockwork Card Dealer – Standard

Joe Rogan and his DMT pals love to talk about clockwork elves. And in this week’s Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl, Clockwork Card Dealer – Standard, you’ll get to familiarize yourself with your own clockwork entity courtesy of the Tinkertown gnomes.

The Tinkertown gnomes are in pursuit of the perfect card dealer. Their quest has led to the creation of the Clockwork Card Dealer, Optimotron.

In this Brawl, the first thing you’ll need to do is select a class then create a Standard deck. You may have seen a Wild version of this Brawl in the past, but it looks like we have to stick to Standard this week.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For this Brawl, the Clockwork Card Dealer created by the gnomes produces your cards in a specific way. If you have any one-cost cards, you’ll draw one on your first turn. On your second turn, you’ll draw a two-cost card, assuming you have one. You’ll continue to draw cards based on what turn it is until it becomes impossible.

Since this is a Standard Brawl, it’s easier to snag a win than you might expect. One of the strongest decks in Standard right now is Deathrattle Demon Hunter. Since the ideal playstyle for this deck is to stick to the mana curve, this Brawl basically allows you to play it with near-perfect draws. If you’re a Demon Hunter main, you get an easy pack this week.

All you need to do to snag your free Year of the Phoenix pack is win one match of this Brawl. You’ll have until next Wednesday, July 28, to take down the dealer and earn your free pack.